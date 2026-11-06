Ramayan on Steroids: All Spectacle, No Soul?

Can a film based on one of India's most beloved epics live up to its divine legacy? Not according to film critic Kaveree Bamzai.

In this episode of Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai delivers a scathing review of Ramayan, questioning its casting, performances, costumes, dialogue, CGI and cinematic treatment.

From Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Ram to Sai Pallavi's Sita, Ravi Dubey's Lakshman and Yash's Ravan, she examines where the film falls short and why its grand scale fails to translate into a compelling cinematic experience.

She also asks a crucial question: Can religious sentiment make up for disappointing filmmaking?

With just 2 stars, Kaveree Bamzai explains why this Ramayan fails to do justice to an epic that lives in the hearts of millions.