Sooraj Barjatya’s films have always been about love, family, sacrifice and togetherness. But does Yeh Prem Mol Liya live up to the filmmaker’s legacy?

In this week’s Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews Sooraj Barjatya’s latest film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.

From a role reversal in which the man moves into the woman’s family home to a courtroom drama that challenges the idea of family being everything, the film attempts to take a more progressive turn.

But do its ideas translate into compelling cinema? Kaveree examines the film’s uneven storytelling, disappointing music, familiar performances and a premise that never quite reaches its potential.

A late convert to Sooraj Barjatya’s cinema, Kaveree gives Yeh Prem Mol Liya just 2 stars.