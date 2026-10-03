Drishyam 3 or #Love? Kaveree Bamzai’s Long Weekend Watchlist

What should you watch this long weekend — Drishyam 3 in theatres or #Love on Netflix? On this episode of Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews the third instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. What makes Vijay Salgaonkar’s battle against a powerful system so compelling? And does Drishyam 3 manage to keep the franchise’s central tension alive?
Kaveree gives the film three stars. Then, for those staying in, she turns to #Love, the new Tamil Netflix series starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Two rival dating startups, enemies-to-lovers, commitment issues and a rom-com that Kaveree says offers something refreshing in the Indian rom-com space. Drishyam 3 or #Love — what makes your long-weekend watchlist?