Drishyam 3 or #Love? Kaveree Bamzai’s Long Weekend Watchlist

What should you watch this long weekend — Drishyam 3 in theatres or #Love on Netflix? On this episode of Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews the third instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. What makes Vijay Salgaonkar’s battle against a powerful system so compelling? And does Drishyam 3 manage to keep the franchise’s central tension alive?