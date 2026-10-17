Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story: A Powerful Tale of Justice

Two films, two very different experiences. Which one deserves your time?

On this week's Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Nayi Naveli.

While Nayi Naveli, starring Yami Gautam, attempts to combine horror, comedy, satire and zombies, Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, starring Rajkummar Rao, explores the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks through the themes of justice, grief, democracy and the rule of law.

Kaveree examines Avinash Arun's direction, the performances and the storytelling that shape both films.

Which film makes the cut? Watch the full review.