Sense and Sensibility: Can the New Adaptation Match the 1995 Classic?

Do we really need yet another adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility? The 1995 Ang Lee classic, written by and starring Emma Thompson, set a formidable benchmark. Can Georgia Oakley's latest adaptation live up to it?

On this week's Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews the new adaptation, comparing its portrayal of Eleanor and Marianne Dashwood, Edward Ferrars and Colonel Brandon with the much-loved 1995 film.

From its grittier period setting and restrained costumes to its romance, humour and exploration of women's place in society, does this version bring something new to Austen's timeless story?

Kaveree Bamzai gives it four stars. Watch the full review!