Haiwaan is a powerful thriller gone wrong: Rough Cut Review

In this episode of Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and asks whether the much-hyped reunion of the two stars — along with director Priyadarshan — delivers. Kaveree finds the film lacking in both menace and thrill, arguing that a promising thriller fails to create the tension or impact it should.

She also examines Akshay Kumar’s recent career struggles, the Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar dynamic, Saif Ali Khan’s performance and why Haiwaan ultimately feels like a missed opportunity. Can Haiwaan help reboot Akshay Kumar’s stardom? Kaveree has her verdict.