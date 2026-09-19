Daayra Review: Law, Justice & The Grey Areas In Between

What happens when the idea of justice clashes with the rule of law? In this episode of Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, a morally complex film inspired by the 2019 Hyderabad rape case and the controversial police encounter that followed. Kaveree examines the film’s treatment of justice, institutional faith, police power and society’s understanding of sexual violence.
She also looks at the performances of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose tightly controlled performances drive the film’s central conflict. Is Daayra a film that demands easy answers—or asks us to sit with the grey areas? Watch Kaveree Bamzai’s full review on Rough Cut by The New Indian Express.