The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest review-Storytelling or spreadsheet filmmaking?

Rough Cut
In this episode of Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, a film that brings together religion, folk tales, horror, comedy, glamour and a sprawling ensemble cast. With Siddharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Anoop Soni and Durgesh Kumar, does The Vvaan successfully blend all its ingredients — or does it become a case of “spreadsheet filmmaking”?
Kaveree examines the film's use of faith, Chhath Puja, Bihar's cultural setting and its mix of horror and comedy — and explains why, despite its ambitious ingredients, she gives it just one star. Watch Rough Cut with Kaveree Bamzai, only on The New Indian Express.