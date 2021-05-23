Lockdown in Delhi extended for one week; unlock from May 31: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Chief of Defence Staff to chair important meeting to sort out issues on theatre command
Punjab Congress infighting: Amarinder Singh to meet AICC panel in Delhi Tuesday
HC urged to direct Mamata government to file report on withdrawing Suvendu Adhikari's security cover
Anti-BJP front not possible without Congress, says Maharashtra unit chief
Intra-party consultations on for second day in J&K over invite for PM meeting
Assam exceeds enhanced COVID vaccination target on opening day