Kerala on high alert after death threat to PM Modi; police begin probe

Kerala has been put on high alert after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office received a letter threatening suicide attack during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi on April 24. The letter, which contained the name and other details of the sender, threatened a suicide attack during Modi's visit to Kochi scheduled for April 24. The letter, purportedly written in Malayalam by a person in Kochi, was received at the office of BJP state president K Surendran, who in turn, handed it over to the police last week.