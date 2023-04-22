Home Videos Nation

Kerala on high alert after death threat to PM Modi; police begin probe

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:24 PM  

Kerala has been put on high alert after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office received a letter threatening suicide attack during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi on April 24. The letter, which contained the name and other details of the sender, threatened a suicide attack during Modi's visit to Kochi scheduled for April 24. The letter, purportedly written in Malayalam by a person in Kochi, was received at the office of BJP state president K Surendran, who in turn, handed it over to the police last week.

