Congress will increase reservation to 75 per cent: Siddaramaiah, Leader of opposition

Published: 25th April 2023 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:24 PM  

In the run-up to the May 10 Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that once the party comes to power, they will increase the overall reservation to 75 per cent to provide adequate quota to all deserving communities.

