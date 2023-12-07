'Rs 100 for half litre!': Milk turns precious and hard to find in Chennai
Published: 07th December 2023 11:04 PM | Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:05 PM
Chennai faces a severe milk shortage post-record rainfall on December 4. At an Aavin parlour on OMR, residents endure long waits, with one person recounting a seven-hour ordeal to secure milk packets. Reports emerge of milk being resold at exorbitant prices, up to five times the regular rate, outside the parlour. Despite the willingness to pay, demand exceeds supply.