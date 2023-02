Four people died and nine others were injured after a crane collapsed during a temple festival at the Draupadi Amman temple in Arakkonam. The horrifying incident was captured on camera, and the video showed people in a state of frenzy as the crane suddenly collapsed. More than 1,500 devotees, mostly from the village and neighbouring hamlets, were present. The injured were rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam and the Primary Health Centre at Ponnai.