Half of Bengal’s girls aged 15 to 24 have stopped attending schools and are at home without vocational training. A survey by the Union government reveals that these girls are working in households rather than completing their education or taking skill-training courses to earn a living. When the figure of such girls in Bengal is 49.9 percent, it is 43.8 percent in the country. The number of girls sitting at home is much higher in rural areas than in urban pockets.