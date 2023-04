PM Modi is fondly known as ‘Modi Laoxian’ among Chinese netizens, according to a Beijing-based journalist. In an article titled 'How Is India Viewed in China' published in The Diplomat, Mu Chunshan says he has spotted Chinese social media users describe the Indian PM as 'Modi Laoxian'.Chunshan wrote, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an unusual nickname on the Chinese internet: Modi Laoxian. Laoxian refers to an elderly immortal with some weird abilities.