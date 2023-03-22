Hunt for Amritpal: From Mercedes to motorcycle, how radical preacher escaped Punjab Police

Khalistani leader #Amritpal Singh, who has dodged thousands of policemen for four days in a dramatic hunt across Punjab, has been caught in security footage during different stages of his escape. Video clips have emerged showing how Amritpal changed his vehicle and went to a gurdwara to change his clothes to western attire before fleeing on a motorcycle. A series of video clips show Amritpal driving a Mercedes, but he can later be seen switching to a Brezza on March 18, when the police launched a crackdown against him.