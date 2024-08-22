Nation

Bomb threat on Kerala-bound Air India flight mid-air puts Thiruvananthapuram airport on high alert

On the morning of August 22, the crew on the Air India flight AI 657 from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram was alerted by a bomb threat mid-air. The pilot found a 'Bomb in flight' note on a tissue paper in the plane's washroom and informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

However, the plane with 135 passengers on board landed safely close to 8 AM followed by an evacuation. A full emergency was declared till noon at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for an extensive security check of the plane.

