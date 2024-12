Dr Prabha Mallikarjun, the dynamic Member of Parliament from Davangere, is not just a mother to her three grown children – she is a mother to every single person in her constituency. Drawing inspiration from legendary figures like Kittur Rani Chennamma, she lives by the mantra that daya --compassion is the very essence of dharma. Dr Mallikarjun has been the lifeline for countless families in distress. She speaks about the development program--Sakshama and other issues.