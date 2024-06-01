Nation

What do Punjab voters say as four-corner contest awaits them in Lok Sabha polls?

For the first time, there will be a four-corned contest in Punjab among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress (INC), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TNIE's Harpreet Bajwa finds out some seats will see even a five-cornered contest, as these elections have been largely waveless in this ground report from the state. The polling will take place in Punjab on June 1, also the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.