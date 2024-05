Nation

Heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala, IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ for six districts

Heavy rain lashed parts of Kerala on May 28. Various parts also witnessed severe waterlogging. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam till May 29. These districts are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.