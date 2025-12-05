Nation

Airfares surge tenfold on certain routes as IndiGo cancels 1,000 flights on Friday

Airfares on several domestic routes have surged dramatically after IndiGo cancelled nearly 1,000 flights on Friday. Delhi–Bengaluru Air India flights were priced above Rs 1 lakh, marking a record high.

The sudden cancellation of flights by IndiGo due to pilot and cabin crew shortage has drastically reduced the number of available seats, causing a sharp rise in last-minute ticket prices across sectors, especially to and from Delhi. IndiGo domestic flights scheduled to depart on Friday (December 5) were cancelled until 11:59 pm.

Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai routes saw fares spike 5–10 times above normal, with short-duration tickets also hitting unprecedented prices.

