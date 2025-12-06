Sonia Gandhi charges Modi-led BJP and RSS of vilifying Nehru and his multifaceted legacy

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi denounced the Modi-led BJP and its ideological organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for demeaning former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy.

Sonia asserted that criticism and analysis of a monumental figure of modern India as Nehru, is one thing, but the systematic attempts to "distort and demean" him is another. She called it a crude, deliberate and self-serving mischief to rewrite history and destroy the nation's social, political, and economic foundations.

The Congress MP urged citizens to stand up against this "project" and protect India's values and heritage. She was speaking at the launch of the Nehru Centre India at Jawahar Bhawan in the national capital on December 5.