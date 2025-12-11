Nation

At least 18 die after truck falls into deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh

At least 18 people died in a ghastly road accident when a truck plunged into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh. The tragedy involving a group of 22 construction labourers occurred near Metengliang in the Anjaw district on December 8. The mishap went unnoticed for two days until a survivor reached out to an engineer's camp. The construction workers left from Assam's Tinsukia district for Chaglagam on Sunday.

The Hayuliang police in Anjaw district launched a search operation following a complaint by the fellow workers when the group did not arrive. The police said the incident went unreported due to limited mobile connectivity. The accident site is located in a difficult terrain with poor visibility. Multiple teams of the Army, police, National Disaster Response Force, and General Reserve Engineer Force are on rescue.

