ECI extends deadlines for SIR in five states and union territory on requests

The Election Commission of India (ECI) extended deadlines for Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The extension is for the submission of enumeration forms and publication of draft rolls in five states and a union territory. The new deadlines are extended to Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The ECI yielded to requests for extension by the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) of the states/UT. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have until December 18 for submissions and until December 23 for draft publication. Uttar Pradesh got the longest extension, with the enumeration deadline pushed to December 26 and the draft publication to December 31.

However, West Bengal, despite the protests and criticism against the SIR, was excluded from the extension. Mamata-led TMC complained of at least 39 SIR-linked deaths in West Bengal since November 4.