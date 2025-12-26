Clashes between Police and residents in Jaipur's Chomu lead to alleged stone pelting

Clashes broke out between the police and residents in Rajasthan's Choumu after a dispute about a mosque turned violent. The conflict arose after police intervened during a dispute linked to the installation of an iron railing outside a mosque

During the confrontation, a section of the crowd became agitated and allegedly threw stones at the police. According to officials, at least six policemen were injured in the stone-pelting Several people were detained, but many of them repeatedly told the media that they had nothing wrong.

Police used mild force and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and prevent further violence. Police personnel took out a flag march across Chomu town to maintain law and order

