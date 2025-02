In a major accident, as many as eight workers were trapped after a part of the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel's roof collapsed approximately 14 km from Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district around 8.30 am on Saturday. The rescue operations are in full swing with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) making progress and advancing deeper into the tunnel with eight labourers who are feared to be trapped inside.