Indian-origin college student from US dies in Bahamas

NEW YORK: An Indian-origin college student from the US died in the Bahamas after accidentally falling from a hotel balcony just days before he was set to graduate.

Gaurav Jaisingh was a student at Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts and was in the Bahamas for an annual senior class trip when he died in the accident on Sunday.

Jaisingh was set to graduate later this week.

Bentley University said in a post on X that it's been a difficult few days and our community is feeling the emotional toll of the tragic loss of Gaurav Jaisingh '25.

Our hearts go out to Gaurav's family and friends.

We plan to honour Gaurav at the undergraduate commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 17.

According to a report in ABC News, Bentley University said in a statement that we share our deepest condolences with Gaurav's family, friends and loved ones.

While local authorities are investigating, it appears Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony.

We will share more information when available while respecting his family's privacy.

This is an enormous tragedy for our community.

Bentley is providing resources for those who are impacted and encourages anyone who needs support to reach out to the university's counseling center, it added.