Newborn, doctor among four killed as ambulance catches fire in Gujarat

A newborn, a doctor and two others were killed after an ambulance caught fire near Modasa early Tuesday. The blaze broke out around 1 am while the one-day-old infant was being rushed from a Modasa hospital to Ahmedabad for treatment. The child, his father Jignesh Mochi, doctor Shantilal Rentia and nurse Bhuriben Manat died in the incident, while three others sustained burns and were admitted to a nearby hospital. CCTV footage showed the ambulance slowing near a petrol pump after the driver noticed flames at the rear. Fire brigade teams reached the spot quickly but could not save the victims. Forensic experts have been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

