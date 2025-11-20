JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. Senior BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrowan Kumar, and Ashok Chowdhary were sworn in as ministers. BJP’s Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Nitin Nabin, and others also joined the new cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Bihar with his signature ‘gamchha’ wave, marking the beginning of the new coalition government.