FCRA chaos: BJP claims the act will help NGOs while DMK says it targets minority institutions

DMK MP P. Wilson has strongly criticized the Centre’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, arguing that its provisions disproportionately impact civil society organizations. He expressed concern that the legislation could create administrative hurdles that restrict the flow of foreign funds, ultimately affecting the functioning of many non-governmental institutions across the country. Wilson further alleged that the bill specifically targets Christian institutions and undermines minority rights. He warned that increased scrutiny and tighter regulations could limit the ability of these organizations to carry out charitable and social service activities, raising questions about inclusivity and constitutional protections. In response, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the amendment, stating that there is nothing to worry about and that the law is meant to ensure transparency and accountability. He maintained that genuine organizations would not face any difficulties under the revised framework.