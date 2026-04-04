She represents women of Kerala: RaGa lauds girl's performance of Vande Mataram

During a public rally in Idukki, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi praised a young girl for her stirring rendition of “Vande Mataram.” The performance, delivered with confidence and clarity, captured the attention of the audience and added an emotional moment to the gathering. Gandhi highlighted how such expressions of patriotism continue to inspire people across generations. He remarked that the girl sang fearlessly, emphasizing the courage and determination reflected in her voice. According to him, her performance symbolized the strength and spirit of women in Kerala, who have consistently played an important role in shaping society. He noted that such moments remind people of the values of unity and cultural pride. Gandhi’s appreciation drew applause from the crowd, with many acknowledging the young performer’s confidence. The incident became a memorable highlight of the rally, reinforcing themes of empowerment and national pride.