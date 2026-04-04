Nation

Union minister Piyush Goyal welcomes Tamil Nadu fishermen evacuated from Iran

Express Video Service

A group of stranded Indian fishermen in Iran are returning home through Armenia on Saturday, the government said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart for assistance in the return of the Indian nationals. Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed Tamil Nadu fishermen evacuated from Iran and hailed the Centre’s efforts in ensuring their safe return. He also accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of making false allegations about the Centre attempting to impose Hindi.

Piyush Goyal
Tamil Nadu fishermen
S Jaishankar
Iran War

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