Iran rejects Trump's 48-hour deadline for deal, targets Israel and Kuwait

Iran rejected US President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum and launched missiles at Israel and Kuwait on Sunday. Trump had previously threated to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not accept a peace deal within 48 hours Kuwait and Israel said their air defences were responding to the latest attacks from Iran. An Israeli or US strike on a petrochemical hub in the southwest of Iran killed five people on Saturday Trump later posted a video showing explosions along with text that said: 'Many of Iran's Military Leaders are terminated'. A strike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant on Saturday killed a guard. On Friday Tehran claimed it had shot down an F-15 warplane and an A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf. US media reported United States special forces had rescued one of its two crew members, with the other still missing

