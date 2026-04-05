Nation

Iran rejects Trump's 48-hour deadline for deal, targets Israel and Kuwait

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Iran rejected US President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum and launched missiles at Israel and Kuwait on Sunday. Trump had previously threated to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not accept a peace deal within 48 hours Kuwait and Israel said their air defences were responding to the latest attacks from Iran. An Israeli or US strike on a petrochemical hub in the southwest of Iran killed five people on Saturday Trump later posted a video showing explosions along with text that said: 'Many of Iran's Military Leaders are terminated'. A strike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant on Saturday killed a guard. On Friday Tehran claimed it had shot down an F-15 warplane and an A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf. US media reported United States special forces had rescued one of its two crew members, with the other still missing

Donald Trump
Israel
Kuwait
Iran War

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