Assam elections get dirty; BJP and Congress trade jibes regarding candidates' spouses

The political climate in Assam has reached a fever pitch leading up to the April 9, 2026, Assembly Elections. In recent months, the battle between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Congress has moved beyond policy to highly personal attacks involving their families. On April 2026, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera held a high-profile press conference in Delhi. He alleged that Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three foreign passports. One of UAE, another of Antigua & Barbuda, and that of Egypt. Congress claimed she owned undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai and had investments worth millions in Wyoming, USA, which were purportedly missing from Sarma’s election affidavits. In this video, we try to analyse the attacks made by the Congress and BJP in Assam

