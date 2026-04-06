States across India celebrate BJP's foundational day, PM Modi extends wishes to workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party marked its 47th Foundation Day on April 6, 2026, with extensive celebrations across the country. Party offices across states hosted flag hoisting ceremonies, worker meetings, and outreach programmes as part of the celebrations. Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah hoisted the party flag at the party office in Thiruvananthapuram. Union Minister & BJP leader Piyush Goyal hoisted the party flag at the Tamil Nadu BJP office. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the party flag at the Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma hoisted the party flag at both the state BJP office and his residence. PM Modi extended greetings to party workers via social media, stating that the BJP remains committed to building a developed India