They have gone berserk: Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Assam CM's wife, responds to Congress allegations

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has strongly reacted to allegations made by the Indian National Congress, expressing anger over what she described as baseless and defamatory claims. The controversy arose after a party spokesperson publicly accused her of financial and legal improprieties, triggering a sharp political exchange in Assam. The Congress spokesperson alleged that Sarma holds three foreign passports and possesses undisclosed luxury properties abroad. These claims were presented as part of a broader criticism targeting the family of Himanta Biswa Sarma, intensifying the ongoing political rivalry between the ruling government and the opposition in the state. In response, Sarma dismissed the accusations outright, stating they were fabricated and intended to malign her reputation. She emphasized her willingness to cooperate with any lawful inquiry and warned of potential legal action against those spreading misinformation.

