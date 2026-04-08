‘Cash-for-Vote’ storm in Palakkad: Sobha Surendran caught on camera?

The Congress has alleged that BJP workers distributed cash to voters in Palakkad, releasing visuals it claims show the act. The incident is alleged to have taken place at Tharuvakurissi in Kannadi panchayat The footage, circulated by Congress workers, is said to capture money being handed out in the Kannadi area. Congress workers claim the footage shows BJP workers giving money to an elderly woman at her home Visuals released also purportedly show Sobha Surendran threatening those filming. She was seen engaging in a verbal dispute with them. However, Sobha Surendran dismissed the visuals as “manipulated” and lacking credible evidence