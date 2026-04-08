India Backs Ceasefire, Seeks Unhindered Trade via Hormuz Route

India on Wednesday welcomed the temporary ceasefire involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, describing it as a positive step toward reducing tensions in West Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to resolving conflicts. It noted that the ongoing hostilities had caused significant human suffering and disrupted regional stability. The ceasefire, brokered after weeks of escalating conflict, is expected to last for two weeks and includes measures such as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route. India expressed hope that this development would ensure the uninterrupted flow of commerce and help stabilize global energy supplies, which had been severely affected. Reiterating its longstanding position, India called for sustained international efforts to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution. It urged all parties to use the pause in hostilities to engage in constructive negotiations and prevent further escalation in the region.