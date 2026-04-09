“6 Guarantees for Bengal”: PM Modi Lays Out BJP’s Vision

Narendra Modi unveiled “six guarantees” as part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s vision for West Bengal, positioning it as a roadmap for governance and development. The plan emphasizes infrastructure growth, job creation, improved law and order, and welfare delivery aimed at uplifting all sections of society. In his address, Modi sharply criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing it of corruption, poor administration, and failing to ensure safety and transparency. He argued that political violence and mismanagement have hindered Bengal’s progress and driven away investment opportunities. The BJP’s proposed agenda promises a shift toward “double-engine” governance, aligning state and central policies for faster development. Modi assured voters that, if elected, his party would bring stability, economic growth, and better public services to transform Bengal’s future trajectory.