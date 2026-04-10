At least ten dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna, Mathura

A tourist boat capsized in Yamuna on Friday, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others missing. According to preliminary accounts from witnesses, the accident occured when the boat collided with a pontoon bridge. Rescue teams, including local police and disaster response units have so far rescued more than 14 people. Search operations are still going on with many still to be accounted for. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

