Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, NDA to Pick New Bihar CM Next Week

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan in his chamber at a brief ceremony This marks the end of his two-decade rule in Bihar as Chief Minister. The NDA alliance won the Bihar Assembly elections in November 2025 under his leadership and he took oath as CM He resigned as a member of the State Legislative Council on March 30 after he was elected to Rajya Sabha. The NDA is expected to elect a new chief minister of Bihar on April 14