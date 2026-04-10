No Unity in DMK-Congress Alliance: Annamalai Targets Rahul Gandhi–Stalin Rift

K. Annamalai on Friday alleged that there is a clear lack of unity within the alliance between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian National Congress. He argued that internal differences are becoming increasingly visible, raising questions about the stability of the coalition ahead of crucial political developments. Targeting key leaders, Annamalai pointed to an apparent rift between Rahul Gandhi and M. K. Stalin, suggesting that conflicting priorities and communication gaps are weakening coordination. He claimed that such divisions could impact decision-making and electoral strategy within the alliance. The remarks have intensified political debate in Tamil Nadu, with opposition leaders dismissing the claims as politically motivated. Meanwhile, analysts note that alliance dynamics often face strain, but public perception of unity remains critical for maintaining voter confidence.