He was called a slum dog: Family alleges caste discrimination after Kerala student's suicide

Kerala often prides itself on high literacy, a students death due to caste abuse has exposed deep-seated structural casteism within its educational and social institutions. The death of Nithin Raj RL, a 22-year-old student at Anjarakandy Dental College in Kannur, has sparked widespread outrage. Nithin, a first-year BDS student from Thiruvananthapuram, died on April 10, 2026, after falling from the college building. While initially reported as a suicide, the case has been reframed by his family and peers as a "caste killing" driven by systemic harassment. Nithin Raj, a bright and promising student from Uzhamalackal, Thiruvananthapuram, secured his seat at the dental college strictly through academic merit. As a member of the Dalit community coming from a modest background—his father works as a painting laborer—Nithin represented the aspirations of his family. However, despite his achievements, he was reportedly targeted for harassment and systemic discrimination almost immediately after joining the institution leading to his death.