Kerala High Court stays arrest of viral 'Kumbh Mela girl' and husband in abduction case

Monalisa Bhosle, Indore’s "Kumbh Mela girl," sparked a national firestorm in early 2026 after fleeing to Kerala to escape an alleged forced marriage. Seeking sanctuary, she married actor Farman Khan in an interfaith ceremony on March 11. The event became a political landmark, attended by top CPI(M) leaders who framed the union as the "Real Kerala Story" to celebrate communal harmony. Monalisa publicly defended the marriage as her personal choice, asserting her status as an adult. The narrative shifted when a National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) probe uncovered hospital records suggesting Monalisa was born in late 2009. This implies she was only 16, contradicting the Aadhaar card used for the wedding. Consequently, Madhya Pradesh authorities filed POCSO and SC/ST Act charges against Khan. While Kerala officials defend their verification process, critics allege a failure of due diligence. Currently, the Kerala High Court has stayed arrests as this complex jurisdictional battle over age and intent continues.

