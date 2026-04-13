This Is Delimitation, Not Women’s Reservation: Opposition MPs Slam Centre’s Bill Push

This controversy has intensified as Opposition parties allege that the government is attempting to advance the process of delimitation under the guise of the Women’s Reservation Bill. They argue that the proposed legislation is being strategically positioned, raising concerns about its timing and intent ahead of parliamentary discussions in parliament A special session of Parliament is expected to be convened from April 16 to April 18 to deliberate on the proposed legislation. The government maintains that the bill aims to enhance women’s representation, while Opposition leaders continue to question its broader implications and possible linkages to future constituency reorganisation plans Opposition parties insist that the bill must be examined independently from delimitation exercises, warning that combining both issues could impact democratic balance. The government, however, continues to defend the proposal as a progressive step for gender equality in legislative bodies, setting the stage for a heated parliamentary debate ahead session