Arvind Kejriwal seeks judge’s recusal in liquor policy case, cites RSS-linked events

Arvind Kejriwal has sought the recusal of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma in the liquor policy case, triggering a major legal and political debate. Kejriwal made the request while appearing in court during the CBI’s petition challenging his acquittal in the excise policy case. He argued that the judge’s earlier observations had “almost declared us guilty and corrupt” without hearing his side. The AAP chief also cited a 2022 order by the same judge allowing the ED to seek a change of judge in a money laundering case against party leader Satyender Jain. Additionally, Kejriwal raised concerns over Justice Sharma attending events organised by Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, alleging links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP. Justice Sharma responded by asking whether she had made any ideological or political statements at those events, to which Kejriwal argued that mere attendance was sufficient grounds for concern. The development has sparked fresh debate over judicial neutrality and recusal standards in high-profile political cases.