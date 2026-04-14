Delimitation row heats up: Annamalai slams Stalin; DMK’s TRB Rajaa backs CM

BJP leader K Annamalai has criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remarks on delimitation, calling them “fear-mongering” and “unfortunate.” He said the Centre is following due process and accused Stalin of creating panic before the bill is even introduced.

Annamalai defended the Union government, stating that the proposed changes are aimed at ensuring better representation, especially for women, and are not linked to population-based seat increases.

Meanwhile, DMK leader TRB Rajaa backed Stalin’s stand, calling delimitation a serious issue. He said it could unfairly impact southern states and stressed that the Chief Minister’s position is in the larger interest of the nation.