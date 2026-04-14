‘TN’s final warning': Stalin vows agitation if delimitation harms southern states

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a stern warning to the Union government over the proposed delimitation exercise.

He said the state will launch a massive agitation if Tamil Nadu or southern states are unfairly affected. Stalin criticised the Centre’s move to push a constitutional amendment, questioning the timing of the special Parliament session amid ongoing elections.

He alleged the process was being rushed without adequate consultation. In a video message, Stalin said efforts are underway to build nationwide opposition. He highlighted the Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai, bringing together Chief Ministers and key political leaders to oppose the move.