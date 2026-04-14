‘Wish of every sister & daughter’: Narendra Modi urges all parties to back Women’s Reservation Bill

Narendra Modi has called on all political parties to unite in support of the Women’s Reservation Bill, describing it as the “wish of every sister and daughter” across the country. He emphasized that the bill represents a major step toward strengthening women’s participation in governance and ensuring a more inclusive democracy. The Prime Minister highlighted that the proposed legislation aims to reserve seats for women in legislative bodies, enabling greater representation in decision-making. According to him, this move reflects the aspirations of millions of women who seek equal opportunities and a stronger voice in shaping the nation’s future. In a message shared on X, Modi noted that women from different parts of India have expressed strong appreciation for the initiative. He urged all parties to rise above political differences and work together to successfully implement the bill.