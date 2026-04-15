CM Stalin sharpens attack on delimitation plan; Telangana CM writes to him sharing concerns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin intensified his criticism of the Union government’s proposed delimitation exercise. He called it a 'historic injustice' against southern states and questioned whether the southern states were being punished Stalin also held an emergency meeting of DMK MPs on Wednesday. The meeting was to devise a strategy to reach out to MPs across states to counter the proposed amendment Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin about delimitation Bill 2026.